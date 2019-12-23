Global  

Virginia pile-up: More than 50 hurt in US motorway crash

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
More than 60 vehicles were involved in the crash on a foggy and icy stretch of road in Virginia.
News video: More than 35 injured in 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia

More than 35 injured in 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia 01:03

 Thirty-five people were hurt in a 69-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on a foggy and icy stretch of a Virginia highway early on Sunday, state police said. Roger Fortuna has more.

