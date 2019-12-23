Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Stalled denuclearization talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.
North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Reuters UK Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China https://t.co/OhmAG9m5JQ https://t.co/KwMLOZgx9X 16 seconds ago
UK Business 🇬🇧 Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China https://t.co/NBQKcHpapq #UK#UKBiz… https://t.co/TRaV5Z7RZO 19 minutes ago
VIRIYA RT @ReutersChina: Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China https://t.co/O3HGyNiHOY 20 minutes ago
Reuters China Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China https://t.co/O3HGyNiHOY 20 minutes ago
Ann RT @Reuters: South Korea's Moon says stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea https://t.co/Xue6J6V2hh https://t.co/a93BKJqsGZ 22 minutes ago
One News Watch In the news today: Xi Jinping
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and paramount leader of China
Chin… https://t.co/DgrR9CD68d 36 minutes ago