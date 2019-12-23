Stalled talks with U.S. not good for North Korea, South Korea tells China

Stalled denuclearization talks and a recent flare-up in tension between the United States and North Korea are not beneficial for Pyongyang, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday.

