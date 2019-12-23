Global  

AP source: Ryu, Blue Jays agree to $80 million, 4-year deal

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical sometime after Christmas and had not been announced. Ryu was 14-5 with […]
