White House predicts Pelosi will yield on impeachment delay
Monday, 23 December 2019 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is projecting confidence that it will prevail in a constitutional spat with Democrats over the nature of the Senate’s impeachment trial, which threatens to deprive President Donald Trump of the swift acquittal he seeks. The House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump, who became only the third president in U.S. […]
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not commit to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. According to CNN, some progressive Democrats want Democratic leaders to withhold the articles. They want Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to the parameters for the trial before sending them....
