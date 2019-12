CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy got a chance to face his former boss Sunday night. It turns out Andy Reid had a few more lessons for his longtime assistant. Nagy and Reid watched as Chicago stumbled on offense and Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns, leading Kansas City to a 26-3 victory […]

