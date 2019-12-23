Global  

Princes Highway closed as South Coast fire upgraded to emergency level

The Age Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Parts of the Princes Highway near Nowra have been closed and fires are threatening other arterial roads, with holidaymakers being advised to "revisit their plans" to travel to NSW's South Coast.
