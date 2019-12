Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Washington: US President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit him in the White House in the New Year, British media reported on Sunday. Trump's invitation was made after the British prime minister's election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. Britain wants to strike a new trade deal with the United States after it leaves the... Washington: US President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit him in the White House in the New Year, British media reported on Sunday. Trump's invitation was made after the British prime minister's election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. Britain wants to strike a new trade deal with the United States after it leaves the... 👓 View full article