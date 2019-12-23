Global  

Smoke scream: Haze costs Comanche vital Sydney-Hobart preparation time

The Age Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Jim Cooney, skipper of the line honours favourite, has had to abandon multiple sailing days over the past week to ensure the safety of his crew.
