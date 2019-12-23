China says supports South Korea's efforts to improve ties with North Korea
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday that China supports South Korea's efforts to improve ties with North Korea and inject new impetus into promoting peace talks, state television reported.
North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.