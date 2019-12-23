Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

National Farmers Day 2019: Here's why we celebrate Kisan Diwas on birth anniversary of this former PM

DNA Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
National Farmers Day 2019: Here's why we celebrate Kisan Diwas
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lokhande_sumedh

Sumedh Lokhande @LectroECycles National Farmers Day I m here in my friend's farm to help his father #farmersday give first priority… https://t.co/rFPO0LoSAL 14 minutes ago

lokhande_sumedh

Sumedh Lokhande @LectroECycles National Farmers Day I m here in my friend's farm to help his father #farmersday give first priority… https://t.co/5vKNavu7Qk 20 minutes ago

pao_bakery

Pao Bakery and Workshop Today is National Farmers Day. Here is the first of a series of tweets celebrating the farmers we work with. https://t.co/SyUMpYdnDi 2 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY On #KisanDiwas, here's how netizens are wishing all farmer folk. #farmersday #Farmers #NationalFarmersDay https://t.co/bM011whfwX 2 hours ago

schaurasiya

🇮🇳 Surendra Chaurasiya RT @latestly: Here are some beautiful images and wishes to wish everyone on #KisanDiwas. #FarmersDay #farmer #KisanDiwas2019 https://t.co… 3 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Here are some beautiful images and wishes to wish everyone on #KisanDiwas. #FarmersDay #farmer #KisanDiwas2019 https://t.co/pvJdM0RejF 3 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY On Kisan Diwas 2019, here are some quotes, wishes and messages to send on #NationalFarmersDay. #kisandiwas… https://t.co/LXPeiXuXIh 3 hours ago

DementedBonxie

DementedBonxie @Revinthenorth National Farmers Union - Should think there's a branch near you. Some years ago a crowd of us on Ork… https://t.co/czQzDlsCOS 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.