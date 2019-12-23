This Week: New home sales, durable orders, holiday sales
Monday, 23 December 2019 () A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: HOME SWEET HOME The Commerce Department issues its November tally of new U.S. home sales Monday. Sales dipped in October from the previous month, but remain well above year-ago levels. Low mortgage rates have helped drive sales higher by giving […]
8 Surprising Facts About 'Home Alone'. Since it first debuted in 1990, ‘Home Alone’ has become a classic movie enjoyed by all, particularly around the holiday season. . But do you know everything there is to know about Kevin McCallister’s mischievous antics with the two would-be robbers? . Here...
US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years.
E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday..