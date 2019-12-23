Global  

This Week: New home sales, durable orders, holiday sales

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: HOME SWEET HOME The Commerce Department issues its November tally of new U.S. home sales Monday. Sales dipped in October from the previous month, but remain well above year-ago levels. Low mortgage rates have helped drive sales higher by giving […]
Wall Street Might Open Higher

On a day of slower trading activities ahead of the Christmas holidays, investors are keeping an eye on Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales reports.
RTTNews

Pending New Home Sales Spike on Lower Mortgages Rates According to Meyers Research

Pending New Home Sales Spike on Lower Mortgages Rates According to Meyers ResearchCOSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #newhomes--New Home Pending Sales Index for November 2019, backed by data from Zonda and Metrostudy, low rates drive...
Business Wire


