This Week: New home sales, durable orders, holiday sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: HOME SWEET HOME The Commerce Department issues its November tally of new U.S. home sales Monday. Sales dipped in October from the previous month, but remain well above year-ago levels. Low mortgage rates have helped drive sales higher by giving […]

