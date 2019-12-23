U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan: U.S.military Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement. It gave no further details and withheld the name of the service...

