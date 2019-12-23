Stalled talks with U.S. not good for N.Korea, S.Korea tells China Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 18 minutes ago )

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump have met three times since June 2018, but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue while the North demanded crushing international sanctions be lifted first. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this