Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

66th National Film Awards LIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal best actors, Akshay Kumar wins for 'PadMan'

DNA Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The 66th National Awards saw winners from Mumbai, Delhi and even Kerala
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub 231219-New-Delhi-66th-National-Film-Awards https://t.co/YXodEeY467 https://t.co/p2qLcROw6K 5 minutes ago

IAMJRJAMADAR

Jamil Jamadar RT @filmfare: .@ayushmannk, @vickykaushal09 and @akshaykumar arrive for the 66th #NationalFilmAwards. https://t.co/MQW1Ex6K9E 10 minutes ago

ganeshlahoti

🆎Eғ 🇮🇳 गणेश लाहोटी | ɢᴀɴᴇsʜ ʟᴀʜᴏᴛɪ RT @BiIndia: #NationalFilmAwards | @SrBachchan honoured with 50th #DadaSahebPhalkeAward during the 66th National Film Awards. https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago

Devar71590318

Devar:🐯 RT @DDPodhigaiTV: Watch Live📡: Presentation Ceremony of 66th National Film Awards - Vigyan Bhawan on DDPodhigaiTV & Live-Stream on https://… 12 minutes ago

SuPrasAdmirer

Dee Akshay Kumar National Award For PadMan ❤ Well deserved 👏 Congratulations Guru @akshaykumar 66th National Film Awards 2019 https://t.co/qfoXEwsjW0 15 minutes ago

DelhiINRI

Delhi RI 66th National Film Awards LIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal best actors, Akshay Kumar wins for 'PadMan'… https://t.co/6SDi4uHFHH 15 minutes ago

Jaaaaaaaaami

Syed Jami and 99 others RT @Sarkar563: How these spineless hypocrites can accept award in ds time rather refusing it..and URI is totally fake incidence..https://t.… 16 minutes ago

Sarkar563

Hum Vi Bharat How these spineless hypocrites can accept award in ds time rather refusing it..and URI is totally fake incidence..https://t.co/9rgIBHDmrF 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.