Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill

Deutsche Welle Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that occured when an oil barge sank Concerns are growing for the the islands' highly delicate ecosystem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gjallarhornet

Oden #Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain #Galapagos oil spill https://t.co/9a5qVXg4Qb 20 minutes ago

mattbell510

Matt Bell Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill https://t.co/1sn2SYcEW6 1 hour ago

seppy_kun

The Climate Crisis is Happening Now RT @DavidLWindt: Galapagos Islands: "Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill that occ… 2 hours ago

gene038

Eugene Chin https://t.co/GsoSbq6rGZ Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill 2 hours ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill. Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measu… https://t.co/Vtu8i3Pcyn 3 hours ago

zeroLATliving

Latitude Living https://t.co/JSXHgvyz6t Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill 3 hours ago

danwibg

Dan Moshenberg https://t.co/cXzzk5FGUk Ecuador takes emergency steps to contain Galapagos oil spill #Ecuador 5 hours ago

DavidLWindt

David Windt Galapagos Islands: "Ecuadorean officials say they have taken urgent measures to stem the impact of a diesel spill t… https://t.co/kpZ2h8IvEq 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.