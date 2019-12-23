New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea
Monday, 23 December 2019 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A new satellite image of a factory where North Korea makes military equipment used to launch long-range missiles shows the construction of a new structure. The release of several images from Planet Labs comes amid concern that North Korea could launch a rocket or missile as it seeks concessions in […]
North Korea criticized the United States for taking issue with its human rights record on Saturday, saying Washington's "verbal abuse" would only aggravate the already tense situation on the Korean Peninsula. Emer McCarthy reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Fasti News New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea https://t.co/a7v2iLyXxr https://t.co/VixJ0ddf3T 2 minutes ago
ABC6 News Desk New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea https://t.co/uDUMcLoSyK 10 minutes ago
greeen New Construction Seen at Missile-Related Site in North Korea - https://t.co/hu0WwiI1bt 10 minutes ago
Charles Finny Great @realDonaldTrump
foreign policy delivering so well ‘Christmas gift': New construction seen at missile-… https://t.co/Unp90qcvkF 13 minutes ago
BirdOwl New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea https://t.co/SHa2dByClt via @abcnews https://t.co/HGUDabzrcs 13 minutes ago
QCT World New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea https://t.co/niNeelyHZr https://t.co/xcEs1NdZds 13 minutes ago
Stuff 'Christmas gift': New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea https://t.co/U3krF5FLy2 19 minutes ago
BastilleGlobal New construction seen at missile-related site in North Korea https://t.co/hJGDvffYZk https://t.co/331tMT2hQD 25 minutes ago