Main India opposition party to stage protest against new law

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition party will stage a silent protest in the capital on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the legislation at a rally in New Delhi and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.” The protest, led […]
News video: India's citizenship protests: Is its secular fabric under threat?

India's citizenship protests: Is its secular fabric under threat? 03:45

 The anger against India's controversial new citizenship law shows no signs of easing.

