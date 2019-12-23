Main India opposition party to stage protest against new law
Monday, 23 December 2019 () NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition party will stage a silent protest in the capital on Monday against a contentious new citizenship law, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the legislation at a rally in New Delhi and accused the opposition of pushing the country into a “fear psychosis.” The protest, led […]
MK STALIN HOLDS MEGA PROTEST RALLY AGAINST CAA, OPPOSITION PARTIES JOIN STALIN'S PROTEST MARCH, MADRAS HC DIRECTED VIDEOGRAPHING OF DMK'S RALLY AGAINST CAA, STALIN: WHY WERE MUSLIMS NOT CONSIDERED AS..