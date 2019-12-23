Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award on Dec. 29: Javadekar

Hindu Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind will host a high-tea for all the winners at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where Mr. Bachchan will be presented with Indian cinema’s biggest honour, Mr. Javadekar said during the National Film awards ceremony
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

66th National Film Awards LIVE: Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar to collect Amitabh Bachchan's award

The 66th National Awards saw winners from Mumbai, Delhi and even Kerala
DNA


Tweets about this

twittdaddy25

#ABEFCanada 🇮🇳🇨🇦 RT @MosesSapir: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award at the high-t… 7 minutes ago

anilguptarsd

Anil Kumar Gupta National Film Awards 2019: Ram Nath Kovind to Honour Amitabh Bachchan on Dec 29 at High Tea for All Winners https://t.co/FNlXdyWUm2 35 minutes ago

KhatriAshfaaq

EF Âshfaaq 🆎 RT @SwetaLoveAB: Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar ji announced that Living Legend #AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan sir will be honoured with 50t… 2 hours ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #re | Amitabh Bachchan could not December 23's event owing to his ill-health. https://t.co/Kg1MJUB9K0 3 hours ago

SwetaLoveAB

Sաɛta Pʀasad ɛғ™ Union Minister @PrakashJavdekar ji announced that Living Legend #AmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan sir will be honoured w… https://t.co/f5r2zbOLTP 3 hours ago

ArjunKamalesh

Arjun Kamalesh RT @DeccanHerald: Megastar @SrBachchan, who skipped the #NationalFilmAwards ceremony due to ill health, will be presented with #DadaSahebPh… 3 hours ago

RituRaiSharma5

Ritu Rai Sharma RT @boxofficeindia: .@SrBachchan to be bestowed with the 50th #DadasahebPhalkeAward on December 23. #AmitabhBachchan https://t.co/tfxGcRs… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.