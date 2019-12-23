Global  

Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

WorldNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnessesThe White House on Sunday signalled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of US aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved two impeachment charges against Trump on Wednesday over his pressuring of Ukraine to investigate a political rival. There is little chance he will be convicted and removed from office through a trial in a Senate controlled by fellow Republicans. Democrats are pushing to call top Trump aides to testify, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants the Senate to...
