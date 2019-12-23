Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a new anti-US hard-line policy, source says

WorldNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
North Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a new anti-US hard-line policy, source saysNorth Korea is planning to adopt a hard-line policy toward the United States that involves taking denuclearization off the table amid perceptions that President Donald Trump is vulnerable politically, a source familiar with the North Korean leadership's current mindset told CNN. The source said this new policy is likely the so-called "Christmas gift" floated by a top North Korean official earlier this month. It is expected to include abandoning negotiations with Washington and consolidating Pyongyang's status as a nuclear weapons state. Pyongyang will also no longer pursue sanctions relief as a means of achieving economic development either in the short-term or long-term, but will instead...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea

U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea 01:17

 U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.