North Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a new anti-US hard-line policy, source says Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

North Korea is planning to adopt a hard-line policy toward the United States that involves taking denuclearization off the table amid perceptions that President Donald Trump is vulnerable politically, a source familiar with the North Korean leadership's current mindset told CNN. The source said this new policy is likely the so-called "Christmas gift" floated by a top North Korean official earlier this month. It is expected to include abandoning negotiations with Washington and consolidating Pyongyang's status as a nuclear weapons state. Pyongyang will also no longer pursue sanctions relief as a means of achieving economic development either in the short-term or long-term, but will instead... North Korea is planning to adopt a hard-line policy toward the United States that involves taking denuclearization off the table amid perceptions that President Donald Trump is vulnerable politically, a source familiar with the North Korean leadership's current mindset told CNN. The source said this new policy is likely the so-called "Christmas gift" floated by a top North Korean official earlier this month. It is expected to include abandoning negotiations with Washington and consolidating Pyongyang's status as a nuclear weapons state. Pyongyang will also no longer pursue sanctions relief as a means of achieving economic development either in the short-term or long-term, but will instead... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published U.S. defense secretary hopeful for diplomacy with North Korea 01:17 U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal. Joe Davies reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this