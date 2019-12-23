North Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a new anti-US hard-line policy, source says
Monday, 23 December 2019 () North Korea is planning to adopt a hard-line policy toward the United States that involves taking denuclearization off the table amid perceptions that President Donald Trump is vulnerable politically, a source familiar with the North Korean leadership's current mindset told CNN. The source said this new policy is likely the so-called "Christmas gift" floated by a top North Korean official earlier this month. It is expected to include abandoning negotiations with Washington and consolidating Pyongyang's status as a nuclear weapons state. Pyongyang will also no longer pursue sanctions relief as a means of achieving economic development either in the short-term or long-term, but will instead...
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Korea's declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in talks over its nuclear arsenal. Joe Davies reports.