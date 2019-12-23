Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tolipxul RT @Reuters: JUST IN: Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor says Saudi court sentences five to death in Khashoggi case; another three people get… 12 seconds ago The Hill Saudi Arabia sentences five people to death for killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/JlHmAslvXf https://t.co/eu1wZ8yPNJ 12 seconds ago Bravo AIpha Delta Inc. RT @Stratfor: A Saudi court has sentenced five individuals to death over the murder of journalist and government critic Jamal Khashoggi in… 13 seconds ago Volatility Smile RT @foxyforecaster: Maybe you're having a bad day, but at least you didn't get the death penalty for doing what you were ordered to do. htt… 13 seconds ago Just Ginger RT @BostonGlobe: #BREAKING: A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khash… 17 seconds ago PamelaDrew RT @AnonScan: #Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over #Khashoggi killing. The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the cro… 20 seconds ago Liz Sly Saudi Arabia sentences 5 unnamed people to death for killing Jamal Khashoggi. Saud al-Qahtani & Ahmed al-Assiri -th… https://t.co/bqWLqNVgfv 28 seconds ago miguel ortiz RT @KLGLASS2: . Perhaps more interesting, who Wasn't sentenced? Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death over journalist's mu… 29 seconds ago