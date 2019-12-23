Global  

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi killing

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.
News video: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case 01:02

 A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Joe Davies reports.

