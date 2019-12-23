Global  

Exclusive: Tesla to take new $1.4 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory - sources

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and a group of China banks have agreed a new 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), five-year loan facility for the automaker's Shanghai car plant, three sources familiar with the matter said, part of which will be used to roll over an existing loan.
