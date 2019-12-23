Global  

Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi court sentences five to death for murder

WorldNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi court sentences five to death for murderA court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death for the murder of the journalist Jamal...
News video: Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder 17:01

 Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Tweets about this

TwinkleNose2018

Shannon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @WCVB: Saudi court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing https://t.co/XdXb538vp3 https://t.co/SdsH792g0m 13 seconds ago

valroche

valerie rochester RT @MSNBC: JUST IN: Saudi court sentences 5 people to death over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi 16 seconds ago

AhkofallAhks

Abu *****-***** RT @wjz: A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. https://t.co/… 19 seconds ago

Blankest_stare

Weeping Tom RT @THR: A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of ‘Washington Post’ columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was mur… 29 seconds ago

IMonterose

Isaac Monterose RT @NBCNewsWorld: JUST IN: Saudi court sentences 5 people to death over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi 34 seconds ago

waheedaharris

Gone to Swan 🇨🇦🖊 RT @CBCAlerts: Court in Saudi Arabia sentences 5 people to death in killing of Jamal Khashoggi @CBCNews https://t.co/zTSDD2yhPc 35 seconds ago

akagi7773333

赤木しげる 相互リツイート希望🍒🍒 RT @TIME: Saudi court sentences five to death in killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/JOhI48QJlb 1 minute ago

ExKage

Dismissed with Prejudice 🦦 RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: Saudi court sentences 5 people to death over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/MLCyEk5keP 2 minutes ago

