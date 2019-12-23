'Back to being a Hollywood Slave': Bill Cosby's rep lashes out at Eddie Murphy after 'SNL' gig

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Eddie Murphy was back on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, hosting the show for the first time in 35 years. Not everyone was laughing. The comedy legend kicked off his monologue by talking about his new baby, his 10th child: "But if you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I woulda took that bet. Who is America's dad now?!" Murphy cracked with a spot-on Cosby impression. Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, hit back on Instagram Sunday night,...


