Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Saudi Court Sentences 5 to Death in Khashoggi Murder

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Saudi Arabia has been accused of shielding Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who foreign experts say was behind the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TwinkleNose2018

Shannon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @WCVB: Saudi court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing https://t.co/XdXb538vp3 https://t.co/SdsH792g0m 3 seconds ago

valroche

valerie rochester RT @MSNBC: JUST IN: Saudi court sentences 5 people to death over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi 6 seconds ago

AhkofallAhks

Abu *****-***** RT @wjz: A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. https://t.co/… 9 seconds ago

Blankest_stare

Weeping Tom RT @THR: A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for the killing of ‘Washington Post’ columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was mur… 19 seconds ago

IMonterose

Isaac Monterose RT @NBCNewsWorld: JUST IN: Saudi court sentences 5 people to death over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi 24 seconds ago

waheedaharris

Gone to Swan 🇨🇦🖊 RT @CBCAlerts: Court in Saudi Arabia sentences 5 people to death in killing of Jamal Khashoggi @CBCNews https://t.co/zTSDD2yhPc 25 seconds ago

telesquibtv

TELESQUIB TV Saudi Court Sentences Five To Death Over Khashoggi Murder https://t.co/Ikmkir3z0O https://t.co/RVpQqPrtes 1 minute ago

telesquib

TELESQUIB Saudi Court Sentences Five To Death Over Khashoggi Murder https://t.co/QBzpJFyJJx https://t.co/yLphuucHie 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.