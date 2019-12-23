Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

ROME (AP) — The Italian city of Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday while still recovering from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damage. The tide peaked at 1.44 meters on Monday morning, lower than forecasters’ predictions of 1.50 meters. High tides are considered exceptional if they are […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏 RT @OccuWorld: Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak https://t.co/5zamYIsGD8 33 minutes ago OccuWorld 🏴 Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak https://t.co/5zamYIsGD8 40 minutes ago Woke_Legend #Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak https://t.co/QMfb7g5eUS 42 minutes ago Lawrence RT @MailOnline: Venice is hit by 'exceptional' new flooding weeks after the historic city was swamped by huge tides https://t.co/xmd9f13iX7 42 minutes ago Askcoding Venice is hit by 'exceptional' new flooding https://t.co/CPHjDymyxx #QAnon 55 minutes ago YuriSL #Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak https://t.co/dn8hlTrMCH https://t.co/yxqVA9kdY2 1 hour ago ConservativeLibrarian Venice faces new exceptional flooding... https://t.co/e8afD4bdpV 1 hour ago CTV News Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak https://t.co/5BiMFgmy2e 1 hour ago