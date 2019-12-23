Global  

Venice faces new exceptional flooding, but below peak

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
ROME (AP) — The Italian city of Venice is facing more intense floods on Monday while still recovering from the exceptional high tide that hit it in November, causing massive damage. The tide peaked at 1.44 meters on Monday morning, lower than forecasters’ predictions of 1.50 meters. High tides are considered exceptional if they are […]
