Two men smash into the cabin of the unresponsive driver and halt a speeding tram in Germany.

You Might Like

Tweets about this hangen claude BBC News - Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out https://t.co/yC42rX0oGz 30 minutes ago Punisher RT @Globalpoliticss: Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out https://t.co/Z7oXgZ4a8T 35 minutes ago Eurofactor New: Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out https://t.co/WyytsSAQLz 37 minutes ago Nicole Joseph-Chin Heroic! BBC News - Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out https://t.co/1lyt5Z7bLD 44 minutes ago 🕷🦂 LEARNING TO FLY 13 🦂🕷 RT @PetalsTm: BBC News - Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out https://t.co/CjkdHgljwE 49 minutes ago Global Politics🌏 Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out https://t.co/Z7oXgZ4a8T 51 minutes ago FiWEH Life Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/riQ5SU5EzG https://t.co/nF2WY1wOGh 52 minutes ago Mark Lappin Germany: Passengers halt speeding tram after driver passes out https://t.co/4ociQ7v7sB 55 minutes ago