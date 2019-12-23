Global  

Algeria's powerful military chief Ahmed Gaid Salah dies

BBC News Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ahmed Gaid Salah emerged as de facto leader after telling veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign.
