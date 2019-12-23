Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

It's 'Good Newwz' in Kiara Advani's family as her sister Ishita Advani gets engaged

DNA Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Kiara Advani took to her Instagram page and congratulated her sister Ishita Advani on her engagement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beingrhushikesh

🔥tigerkhan 🔥 RT @BOWorldwide: #AkshayKumar SLAMMED By Twitterati For Abusing Lord Rama In #GoodNewwz @akshaykumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @ad… 3 minutes ago

aapkakhiladi07

ICONIC 🏧🌠🌟⭐⭐✨ RT @PeepingMoon: #Exclusive: #DiljitDosanjh compares #GoodNewwz co-star #AkshayKumar's comic timing to #CharlieChaplin, talks about multi-s… 10 minutes ago

Sam08611981

sam ahir RT @PeepingMoon: Get ready for some 'GOOD NEWWZ' Interviews out today. #GoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh @advani_… 15 minutes ago

IndiaCinepolis

Cinépolis India We have a #GoodNewwz for the fans! #AdvanceBooking is now open. Book your seats before they run out! Book your tic… https://t.co/nJ8xplTzCe 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.