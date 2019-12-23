Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Saudi Arabian court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The court issued the sentences for the killing of the Washington Post columnist, who was murdered in Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case 01:02

 A Saudi Arabian court has sentenced five people to death and three more to prison for the assassination last year of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Joe Davies reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder [Video]Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 To Death For Khashoggi Murder

Saudi Arabia&apos;s public prosecutor says five people arrested in connection to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi have been sentenced to death.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison [Video]Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death and three others to prison

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Court in Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing

The court issued the sentences for the killing of the Washington Post columnist, who was murdered in Istanbul by a team of Saudi agents.  
USATODAY.com

Saudi court sentences five to death over Khashoggi killing

A Saudi Arabian court sentenced five people to death over the killing of dissenting journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey last...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

MaryBethTrz710

Mary Beth Trz RT @B52Malmet: “A number of high-ranking advisers to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were not found guilty, reports said” Funny, Crown Pri… 2 minutes ago

LisaSloman

lisa sloman Saudi Arabian Court Sentences Five People to Death for Jamal Khashoggi Killing https://t.co/EjjHl6IfMb via @thedailybeast 2 minutes ago

plantingforbees

Becca 🌱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇵🇱🇳🇪🌍 Are they the right people, though? Saudi Arabian Court Sentences Five People to Death for Jamal Khashoggi Killing… https://t.co/QdYfJfQOLS 4 minutes ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death on Monday for the killing of Washington Post columnist and royal family… https://t.co/BdGUpgzSpD 5 minutes ago

POTUS45stinks

Andrew Mark RT @whatifisaidit: Jamal Khashoggi killing: Saudi Arabian court sentences 5 to death So what did you do? Did you round up some people and p… 8 minutes ago

LedgeKing

Ledyard King 'Mockery' of justice? Saudi Arabian court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing https://t.co/1QPnzuosLF via @usatoday 13 minutes ago

JEFFREYLKLUMP

Jeffrey L. Klump 'Mockery' of justice? Saudi Arabian court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing https://t.co/cIJeyEIfDc https://t.co/8s3fUlD3fa 14 minutes ago

sfloughlin

Stephen Loughlin 'Mockery' of justice? Saudi Arabian court sentences 5 to death for Jamal Khashoggi's killing… https://t.co/zksJvJRee3 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.