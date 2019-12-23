Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Thomas Gainsborough painting at risk of leaving UK unless buyer is found for £8million piece

Telegraph.co.uk Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsrantz

NewsRantz.Com - Information At Your Finger Tips Thomas Gainsborough painting at risk of leaving UK unless buyer is found for 8million painting… https://t.co/zR2dv29yRL 19 hours ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Thomas Gainsborough painting at risk of leaving UK unless buyer is found for £8million piece https://t.co/lCjbQItYOx https://t.co/bNhN3aabVd 22 hours ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Thomas Gainsborough painting at risk of leaving UK unless buyer is found for £8million piece… https://t.co/p2MAI881ut 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.