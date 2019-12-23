Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Channel 4 faces criticism after announcing 'bullying' John Bercow as the face of its Alternative Christmas Message

Telegraph.co.uk Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message

John Bercow delivers Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message 00:34

 Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow is to deliver this year’s Channel 4 Alternative Christmas Message. In a tumultuous year in politics, Mr Bercow will deliver a pro-democracy and pro-Parliament message of tolerance and respect from a classroom at his children’s state secondary...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cdesplaces

cdesplaces Channel 4 faces criticism after announcing 'bullying' John Bercow as the face of its Alternative Christmas Message https://t.co/HhOnUnqqFi 11 minutes ago

mindserenade

Jase About time the Channel 4 charter was reviewed too. Channel 4 faces criticism after announcing 'bullying' John Berc… https://t.co/efFStrQDUR 14 minutes ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Channel 4 faces criticism after announcing ‘bullying’ John Bercow as the face of its Alternative Christmas Message https://t.co/zqAzaWozkD 18 minutes ago

newsrantz

NewsRantz.Com - Information At Your Finger Tips Channel 4 faces criticism after announcing ‘bullying’ John Bercow as the face of its Alternative Christmas Message… https://t.co/h3OuYW95kB 1 hour ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Channel 4 faces criticism after announcing 'bullying' John Bercow as the face of its Alternative Christmas Message… https://t.co/ynWFsmWdmC 1 hour ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Channel 4 faces criticism after announcing 'bullying' John Bercow as the face of its Alternative Christmas Message… https://t.co/l71Tne4qMc 1 hour ago

timelessischic

Latasha Whiting RT @MarketWatch: “We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused," Hallmark's CEO says. https://t.co/9DVDOJ2QmA 2 days ago

MarketWatch

MarketWatch “We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused," Hallmark's CEO says. https://t.co/9DVDOJ2QmA 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.