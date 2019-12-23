Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win

Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to stall President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Business Insider says Republicans will likely portray the move as another example of obstructionism and gridlock. They could also show that the move is a sign that Democratic Washington elites hate President...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses [Video]New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses

Skyler Henry reports less than two hours after President Trump finished a phone call where he asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, White House official Michael Duffey sent an email..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email [Video]Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell says Senate, House Democrats at 'impasse' over Trump impeachment trial, blasts Pelosi


FOXNews.com

Mitch McConnell Says He’s Not Ruling Out Calling Witnesses in Trump’s Impeachment Trial


TIME


Tweets about this

Jawahir222

Sahra RT @Reuters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of… 24 seconds ago

msppalt

Ms.PP™ RT @msppalt: #McConnell says #Senate #Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in #TrumpImpeachment trial ! RT https://t.co/xLJOfn2XDV 2 minutes ago

msppalt

Ms.PP™ #McConnell says #Senate #Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in #TrumpImpeachment trial ! RT https://t.co/xLJOfn2XDV 2 minutes ago

jayoung1892

Mighty Joe Young RT @jayoung1892: McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in... This is a necessity! Hope we can have a fair and imp… 2 minutes ago

oceansfury

ty wingate McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/aKT7PIUeEt 3 minutes ago

EaterSouls

Eater of Souls McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in... https://t.co/Qh3AMoLwlS 3 minutes ago

jayoung1892

Mighty Joe Young McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in... This is a necessity! Hope we can have a fair… https://t.co/E1XIMa9iaU 3 minutes ago

ovenbirdwalks

audrey Good, then let's have a #FairTrial in the Senate @SenateGOP @senatemajldr McConnell says Senate Republicans have n… https://t.co/edDH8LkVNw 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.