Sahra RT @Reuters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of… 24 seconds ago

Ms.PP™ RT @msppalt: #McConnell says #Senate #Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in #TrumpImpeachment trial ! RT https://t.co/xLJOfn2XDV 2 minutes ago

Ms.PP™ #McConnell says #Senate #Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in #TrumpImpeachment trial ! RT https://t.co/xLJOfn2XDV 2 minutes ago

Mighty Joe Young RT @jayoung1892: McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in... This is a necessity! Hope we can have a fair and imp… 2 minutes ago

ty wingate McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/aKT7PIUeEt 3 minutes ago

Eater of Souls McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in... https://t.co/Qh3AMoLwlS 3 minutes ago

Mighty Joe Young McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in... This is a necessity! Hope we can have a fair… https://t.co/E1XIMa9iaU 3 minutes ago