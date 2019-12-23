Global  

New Brunswick missed screening more than 1,800 possible tissue, ocular donors

CBC.ca Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
New Brunswick has missed the opportunity to screen more than 1,800 potential tissue or ocular donors because no one was available to screen them, according to new figures obtained by CBC News through access to information.
