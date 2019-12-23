Global  

Tesla to take new $1.4 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory, sources say

Monday, 23 December 2019
Tesla to take new $1.4 billion loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai factory, sources sayTesla broke ground on the factory in January and has started producing vehicles from its Shanghai plant. It aims to build at least 1,000 Model 3 cars a week by the end of this year. ......
News video: Tesla Taking $1.4 Billion Loan For Shanghai Factory

Tesla Taking $1.4 Billion Loan For Shanghai Factory 00:27

 Tesla Taking $1.4 Billion Loan For Shanghai Factory

