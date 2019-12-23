Global  

Who is the Islamic State group's new boss?

WorldNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Who is the Islamic State group's new boss?PARIS: Just days after Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in October, the Islamic State group announced the name of the man who has replaced him as leader. But the true identity of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi remains shrouded in mystery, and with it the organisation's strategy going forward. "We don't know much about him except that he is the leading judge of IS and he heads the Sharia (Islamic law) committee," said Hisham al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on the jihadist group. But there are even doubts that the man designated "caliph", or religious ruler, exists at all. Some suggest the group was caught off guard and announced a...
