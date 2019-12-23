Global  

Boeing Fires C.E.O. Dennis Muilenburg

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing has been mired in crisis since the crashes of two of its 737 Max jets killed 346 people.
News video: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns

 Boeing will replace its CEO, after hundreds were killed in the fatal 737 Max plane crashes and the company struggles to recover.

Boeing CEO Dennis A. Muilenburg has resigned only days after the company announced it would suspend the production of 737 Max airplanes.

Muilenburg faced scrutiny for how he handled the grounding of the company&apos;s 737 Max aircraft after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)

Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired as the company continues to battle fallout from its 737 Max crisis (BA)** · *Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has been fired, the company's board of directors announced Monday as it continues to battle the fallout from the 737 Max...
Dennis Muilenburg out as CEO of Boeing

Saying that new leadership would bring renewed commitment to transparency and communication, The Boeing Co. announced Monday that Dennis Muilenburg is out as CEO...
