Boeing CEO departs as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.
