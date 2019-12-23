Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing Co has ousted Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis 00:28

 Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production [Video]Boeing To Suspend 737 Max Production

Business Insider reports Boeing will halt production of its 737 Max narrow-body jet in January. The jet has been grounded worldwide since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. It was the second..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology [Video]Hudson CEO on Holiday Travel, Strength of the Consumer and Technology

Hudson visited the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the company rebranded itself. CEO Roger Fordyce talked to TheStreet about the company's rebrand, holiday travel, the impact from the..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its...
Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndiaTimesNYTimes.com

Boeing’s Crisis Deepens as the C.E.O. Struggles to Confront It

As the grounding of the 737 Max has persisted, Dennis Muilenburg’s handling of the situation has angered lawmakers, airlines, regulators and victims’...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

hackernewsrobot

Hacker News Robot Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens https://t.co/SJGG2Cct09 4 minutes ago

AaronCuddeback

Aaron Cuddeback RT @techieedan: Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens https://t.co/le5r8slpsC #techno #programming #100DaysOfCode 6 minutes ago

asculthorpe

Adam Sculthorpe Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens #Tech #Technology https://t.co/5XIaoMWlx5 6 minutes ago

techieedan

techie dan Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens https://t.co/le5r8slpsC #techno #programming #100DaysOfCode 10 minutes ago

newsyc300

Hacker News 300 Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens https://t.co/bBrtawn0q1 (https://t.co/71vbXfofxY) 12 minutes ago

bisondancer

seeker RT @smh: Breaking: Boeing has ousted chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setback… 17 minutes ago

OfSault

Sault of the Earth Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg ousted as 737 Max crisis deepens | CBC News https://t.co/kKITWJdXtS ...And another one bites the dust... 25 minutes ago

6ltdata

6LT Data Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens (https://t.co/EQK7LKhbuo) : https://t.co/pxDjVcc3xb 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.