Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88

MAUI, Hawaii (AP) — The 1960s counterculture spiritual leader and early LSD proponent Baba Ram Dass has died. He was 88. Dass' foundation, Love Serve Remember, announced late Sunday that the author and spiritual leader died earlier in the day at his home in Maui, Hawaii. Dass is best known for the 1971 "Be Here


