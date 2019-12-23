Global  

Tiny Dixville Notch may have to forfeit midnight voting

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A tiny, isolated community near the Canadian border known for casting ballots just after the stroke of midnight in presidential elections may need to forfeit that tradition in 2020. Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, has been in the spotlight for years for voting first in the state’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary and in […]
