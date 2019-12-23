Global  

Australia fires: Prime minister defends climate policy after Greta Thunberg criticism

Deutsche Welle Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Following criticism of his climate policy by climate activist Greta Thunberg, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said "I'm not here to impress people overseas." Over 200 fires are still raging across Australia.
Australia burns as government resists calls for climate action [Video]Australia burns as government resists calls for climate action

Experts say Australia is on 'front line' of the climate crisis and the government has to do more to tackle problem.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis [Video]Australian PM tours areas devastated by wildfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has toured areas of New South Wales devastated by recent wildfires. Around 200 wildfires were burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Australia’s Prime Minister Defends Climate Policy Amid Wildfire Crisis


TIME

Australia's PM defends climate stance amid wildfire disaster

Australia's embattled Prime Minister defended his government’s climate policy Monday, as authorities warned the wildfires crisis ravaging the country's most...
Japan Today


PrinceGeorgeK

Concerned Citizens for Climate Action A 13-year-old Australian girl was threatened with arrest at a climate change protest outside the Prime Minister's h… https://t.co/ejP0cQoMG1 6 minutes ago

cjneupane

Chiranjivi Neupane RT @RobertoValentUN: Australia fires: 🇦🇺 Prime Minister conceded that climate change was contributing to changing weather patterns. #SDGs #… 13 minutes ago

Jossfjh

Josseline Australian PM Scott Morrison says he will 'accept the criticism' for vacationing in Hawaii as fires raged back home https://t.co/agPYkLKTrA 21 minutes ago

rashidaldosar16

rashid aldosari RT @CNN: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he regrets being away on vacation with his family as fires raged across South Austra… 22 minutes ago

LestariHiasinta

Sinta Lestari "As devastating bush fires continue to rage across parts of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a message… https://t.co/M51umRt7WD 34 minutes ago

Kanewiyakiho

Delvin Kanewiyakiho RT @TheRealNews: "I think this is the single loudest alarm bell I've ever heard on global heating" Fires rage through Australia while the… 38 minutes ago

aholyghost1

AHolyGhost 🍁👁️‍🗨️⭐ Australia’s prime minister defends his government’s climate policy as fires rage - National |… https://t.co/SAcJtW82EC 1 hour ago

trudikate

gingergirl WeAreWatchingYouBoris RT @GeneBryant2: As devastating bush fires continue to rage across parts of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a message to the n… 1 hour ago

