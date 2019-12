HELSINKI (AP) — The United States has allocated $175 million in military aid to the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for 2020, the Estonian defense ministry said Monday. The three countries are NATO members and all of them border Russia. The Estonian defense ministry said that along with $125 million in general military […]

