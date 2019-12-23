Global  

'Little Women': Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan cement their bond on second film

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Greta Gerwig wove Louisa May Alcott's story of independence into her "Little Women" script. The film reunites her with Saoirse Ronan as Jo March.
News video: Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern Talk First Jobs

Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern Talk First Jobs 01:46

 “Little Women” co-stars Saoirse Ronan and Laura Dern recall landing their first big acting roles and how they celebrated.

Emma Watson compares Taylor Swift to Little Women's Jo March [Video]Emma Watson compares Taylor Swift to Little Women's Jo March

Emma Watson has compared 'Little Women's Jo March to Taylor Swift, citing the pivotal moment of Jo asking for the copyright to her debut novel in the film as similar to Taylor's fight for her music..

Every Little Women Adaptation in Film and TV History [Video]Every Little Women Adaptation in Film and TV History

Little Women is a literary classic. Here's a rundown of its history on screen.

Little Women review: Greta Gerwig's loving adaptation waltzes with a literary ghost

The film's deep generosity cements it as a cinematic achievement, while also ensuring this won't be the last adaptation we see
'Rise of Skywalker' tops box office again, 'Little Women' opens big

The Star Wars sequel brings in $72 million in second weekend while Greta Gerwig's version of the classic novel brings in $16.5 million with good critic and...
sendaarcoiris

i want to be great or nothing. RT @Variety: Greta Gerwig is currently working on a musical, but is tight-lipped on details. "One thing I feel that the world is really mis… 38 seconds ago

BabyYoga5

Baby Yoga RT @nytimes: "Little Women" got terrific reviews (it currently holds a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes). Audiences were clearly eager t… 3 minutes ago

morriskidT

morris kid(모리스) RT @noradominick: “Her heart is breaking, even though she is the one who broke it.” Greta Gerwig’s Little Women script is truly a masterpie… 3 minutes ago

tgradous

Tim Gradous ‘Little Women’ is so important and transcends each generation because it captures the differences between women — i… https://t.co/alVqUhlsOm 8 minutes ago

LouisBoulanger_

Loui s ⭐️⭐️ RT @ICOEPR: Little Women is a warm hug of a film and you deserve to have it in your life. God bless Greta Gerwig. https://t.co/yr3ooUGYZC 10 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @Variety: What better way to usher in the #NewYears than by reading Greta Gerwig's #LittleWomen script in full https://t.co/JiB1hjBwdc 12 minutes ago

UmarAAHameed0

Official Umar A A Hameed (LIFO) Greta Gerwig's ‘Little Women' Falls Flat [Review] https://t.co/aDd2hDlqYr 14 minutes ago

ClareShaddick

constantly crying || FINE LINE RT @DanaSchwartzzz: I can't stop thinking about something super smart that Greta Gerwig's LITTLE WOMEN does in terms of narrative. HAMILTON… 16 minutes ago

