Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Electric vehicle startup Rivian said on Monday it closed a $1.3 billion investment round, led by fund manager T. Rowe Price but also including existing investors online retailer Amazon.com Inc and No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

GM Partners with Electric Battery Maker for $2B Plant in Ohio [Video]GM Partners with Electric Battery Maker for $2B Plant in Ohio

An Ohio town near a shuddered General Motors plant, is set for a $2 billion electric vehicle battery venture. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 01:00Published

Bollinger B1 & B2: An electric truck with serious power [Video]Bollinger B1 & B2: An electric truck with serious power

We've been keeping an eye on electric vehicle startup Bollinger for a while now, and they've finally unveiled their B1 and B2 electric trucks. These are minimalist, boxy EVs, built for durability and..

Credit: Engadget First Look     Duration: 04:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The startup making the Tesla Cybertruck's closest rival just raked in $1.3 billion from T. Rowe Price, Amazon, Ford, and Blackrock (TROW)

The startup making the Tesla Cybertruck's closest rival just raked in $1.3 billion from T. Rowe Price, Amazon, Ford, and Blackrock (TROW)· The electric-vehicle startup Rivian has received a $1.3 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price, Rivian announced on Monday. · Amazon, Ford, and Blackrock...
Business Insider

Rivian adds $1.3 billion in funding for its electric utility and adventure vehicles

American automotive technology startup Rivian has raised $1.3 billion in new funding, the company announced today. The new investment is the fourth round of...
TechCrunch

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ojos_al_Saber

🌎 Ojos al Saber 🌍 ‼️🔁‼️ Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others… https://t.co/JE9GqzU5s1 6 seconds ago

AlwaysaGoodday1

Shane Johnson RT @Bentler: Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others #Climate #Trucks #Innovation https://… 1 minute ago

GenericGene

GeneDowns.com RT @newsinvesting: Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others - https://t.co/eUWmCsJ6TL 2 minutes ago

Bentler

Fred Bentler Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others #Climate #Trucks… https://t.co/vGFJZu0N65 4 minutes ago

ChrisDanvers07

Chris Danvers M.E.V.A Make Electric Vehicles Affordable! Here is another company that will roll out another set of E.V.s that I w… https://t.co/e8wpyOY3qI 6 minutes ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others https://t.co/B1KoKco7fm 10 minutes ago

rodolphe_matt

matt Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others https://t.co/Y3kEboZhEr 10 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others - https://t.co/rPotByr7dI #LatestComments 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.