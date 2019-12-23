Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 billion investment from T.Rowe Price, others
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Electric vehicle startup Rivian said on Monday it closed a $1.3 billion investment round, led by fund manager T. Rowe Price but also including existing investors online retailer Amazon.com Inc and No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co.
