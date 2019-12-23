Global  

Klobuchar to complete tour of all 99 Iowa counties

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Democrat Amy Klobuchar — running for president as a person who can win even in conservative, rural areas — says she will become the first major 2020 candidate to have visited all 99 Iowa counties after stops scheduled for Friday in the lead off caucus state. The Minnesota senator, who wrapped up a four-day bus […]
Weeks from Iowa vote, Klobuchar steps up hits on Buttigieg

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has argued for weeks that Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of a small Indiana city, doesn’t have enough...
Seattle Times

