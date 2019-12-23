Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis jury has ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson in the latest of several lawsuits alleging that the company’s baby powder caused ovarian cancer. The jury ruled 9-3 late Friday, denying 56-year-old Vickie Forrest’s allegation that more than 30 years of use of the talcum-based powder caused her […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurors Award $19M to St. Louis County Police Sergeant in Discrimination Case [Video]Jurors Award $19M to St. Louis County Police Sergeant in Discrimination Case

A St. Louis County jury has returned a $19 million judgement against the St. Louis County Police Department. St. Louis County Police Sgt. Keith Wildhaber sued the department claiming he was passed over..

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:32Published


Tweets about this

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case https://t.co/2Urptb1EWp 41 minutes ago

TheSTLScoop

St. Louis News St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case https://t.co/J03sYB2T7o 50 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen St. Louis Jury Sides With Johnson & Johnson in Talc Case - https://t.co/VnXKsxkWEd 1 hour ago

EINMesothelioma

EIN Mesothelioma St․ Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case https://t.co/2bgljgQnbk 2 hours ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/y0rJHNXpfD St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case $JNJ #JNJ #Health #Cancer #Diseasesandconditions 2 hours ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case $JNJ #JNJ #Health #Cancer #Diseasesandconditions https://t.co/gBIr7TjOOs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.