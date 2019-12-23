St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis jury has ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson in the latest of several lawsuits alleging that the company's baby powder caused ovarian cancer. The jury ruled 9-3 late Friday, denying 56-year-old Vickie Forrest's allegation that more than 30 years of use of the talcum-based powder caused her […]


