Buffett protege Todd Combs to become Geico CEO

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The auto insurer Geico on Monday named Todd Combs, one of Warren Buffett's portfolio managers at Berkshire Hathaway Inc , as its chief executive.
