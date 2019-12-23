Global  

Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to steady spiraling 737 MAX crisis

Reuters Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Boeing Co ousted Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg as the world's biggest planemaker sought to control an escalating crisis that has seen it halt production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner following two fatal crashes.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigns 01:05

 Boeing will replace its CEO, after hundreds were killed in the fatal 737 Max plane crashes and the company struggles to recover.

Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg [Video]Boeing Jettisons CEO Muilenburg

Reuters reports Boeing Corporation has ousted its Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg. Muilenburg repeatedly failed to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis [Video]Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

Boeing CEO Pushed Out Over 737 Max Crisis

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing Fires C.E.O. Dennis Muilenburg

Boeing has been mired in crisis since the crashes of two of its 737 Max jets killed 346 people.
NYTimes.com

Boeing CEO departs as 737 MAX crisis deepens

Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set...
Reuters


