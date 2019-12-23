Global  

With Trump impeachment trial in limbo, Schumer demands emails and documents

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
In his letter, sent while lawmakers are away during the holiday recess, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took a shot at Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, who has said he would not be an impartial juror and has vowed that President Donald Trump would be acquitted.
News video: Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email 02:06

 U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Process At An Impasse [Video]Impeachment Process At An Impasse

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Thursday afternoon, trying to reach an agreement on how a Senate trial will proceed after the House impeached..

Schumer: McConnell 'plotting most rushed, least thorough' trial [Video]Schumer: McConnell 'plotting most rushed, least thorough' trial

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday and urged him to allow witnesses to testify at the impeachment trial next month.

Recent related news from verified sources

With Trump Impeachment Trial in Limbo, Schumer Demands Emails and Documents

Senator Chuck Schumer, the minority leader, sent a letter to colleagues asking them to subpoena internal emails and other records for President Trump’s...
Schumer: GOP Senators Critical of Trump Actions, But Not Sure Enough Facts Have Been Presented for Impeachable Case

Senator *Chuck Schumer* today spoke to reporters about a likely Trump impeachment trial in the Senate, as well as the witnesses he wants to call.
